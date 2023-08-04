BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local grocery store is making sure kids have what they need for the school year by hosting a school supplies and food giveaway this weekend.

Greater Good Groceries is hosting their annual “Back to School Bash” this Sunday from twelve to five in the parking lot. Greater Good will be giving away backpacks, notebooks, pencils, erasers and more to the public free of charge. There will also be free food donated by Zues BBQ, plus fun activities such as face painting, games and various organizations offering resources to the community such as Fidelis and Mothers and Babies. General Manager of Greater Good Grocery Kinya Middleton says this time of the year is busy and makes it difficult for students to get all of the materials they need.

says “Just myself as being a parent, I remember being younger and during this time where parents were so stressed out and worried about so many things. Today with the economy things are high and if we can at the Greater Good help out in any way that is our goal. Our staff we are always trying to help out the community,” said Middleton.

The grocer is teaming up with United Way to extend food budgets for struggling families. The SNAP Double Up program provides up to fifty dollars of funds per day to match SNAP purchases of eligible products including all of the essentials besides junk food. The program will run in addition to the Field and Fork Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches SNAP dollars spent on locally grown produce.