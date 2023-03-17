BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Bus riders should have no trouble finding bus stops in Broome County moving forward.

B.C. Transit has begun installing new brightly colored, large signage for each of its stops.



Broome County Transportation Commissioner Greg Kilmer tells NewsChannel 34 that the old signs are in bad shape and the new ones have a fresh, clean look that improves the image of the entire bus system.



Kilmer says the project is costing $2.2 million using dedicated state funding and no local taxpayer dollars.



The installation, which is being performed by Marchuska Brothers, is expected to be mostly completed by the end of this year.