COLESVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a Nineveh man that it was searching for Monday morning in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police sought the public’s help in locating 26 year-old Patrick Daniel Profriedt in a news release that came out at 7:39 a.m.

Less than an hour later, the Sheriff announced that Profriedt was in custody.

Deputies had been searching an area of Route 41 in the Town of Colesville for Profriedt who was believed to be on foot or driving a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.

No further details have been released regarding the homicide.

NewsChannel 34 will update this story as more details become available.