TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Attendees have a new way to enjoy the fantastic light display at Otsiningo Park aboard a fully decorated trolley.

The Broome County Festival of Lights is offering trolley rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.



Riders are asked to park in the west parking lot near Santa’s white tent for a ride on the trolley at no additional cost. The B-C Transit owned trolley is being sponsored by Broome County.



The Festival of Lights, which is operated by Spiedie Fest organizers, also announced an extension to the season due to demand. The festival will now run for an additional week, New Year’s Day through Sunday January 7th. The hours will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The event had to close for two evenings last week due to flooding in Otsiningo Park. Fireworks are planned at the park on New Year’s Eve.