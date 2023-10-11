BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Avangrid, the parent company of NYSEG, is donating books to over 2,500 schools across its four-state coverage area.

The Avangrid Foundation is partnering with the Don Hanson Charitable Foundation and Roots and Shoots USA to launch the Hanson Box project.

The customized boxes are filled with books that promote environmental education and sustainability, such as the solar system, plants, and animals.

The manager of Government and Community Relations at NYSEG, Joe Rusin visited Broome-Tioga BOCES to officially donate a box of books to the library.

Manager of Government, Community Relations with NYSEG, Joe Rusin says, “These books it talks about plants and how the plants affect us in general and stuff and the environment. So, all of those books really tied into our mission, and also, I think its very important for students, kids to understand how important it is to take care of the Earth and these books give you more information about it.”

The boxes also include lesson plans and activity kits for teachers to inspire their students.

More than 2,500 elementary and middle schools across Avangrid’s service areas in New York, Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut are receiving a box, including every district in Broome County.