August 5 weather forecast: Temperatures get warmer

(Thursday, August 5, 2021) High pressure is in control across the Southern Tier and it will influence our weather for the next couple of days.

Temperatures get a bit warmer each day.

Next best chance for showers and storms is Saturday.

For the second half of the week, it’s warmer and the humidity is gradually rising each day. High pressure will move to our east but stay close enough to keep the Southern Tier dry.



The weather stays dry through the end of the workweek. Our next best chance for showers and storms will be over the weekend, but don’t worry, it’s not a wash.

A cold front dropping in from the north will bring scattered showers late Saturday and into Sunday.

That means plenty of dry time Saturday morning and into the afternoon as well as Sunday afternoon.

It’s muggy over the weekend and into the start of next week.

The heat cranks up a bit more for the start of next week too.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. High near 80. Wind: Light North.



Thursday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Turning a little more humid. High in the low to mid 80s. Wind: Light Southwest.

Saturday: Chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High near 85.

Sunday: A few afternoon showers and storms. Muggy. High near 85.

Monday: Chance of showers. Hot and muggy. Highs near 90.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Hot and muggy. Highs near 85.

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.