August 4 weather forecast: Temperatures warm up just a bit

(Wednesday, August 4, 2021) High pressure is in control across the Southern Tier and it will influence our weather for the next couple of days.

Temperatures get a bit warmer each day. Next best chance for showers and storms is this weekend.

We’re back to seasonable temperatures for the middle of the week!

A low moving up the East Coast will bring some high clouds, especially east of I-81.

The middle of the week is staying dry though.

For the end of the week, it’s warmer and the humidity is gradually rising each day.

High pressure will move to our east.

The weather stays dry through the end of the work-week.

Our next best chance for showers and storms will be over the weekend, but don’t worry, it’s not a wash.



A cold front dropping in from the north will bring scattered showers late Saturday and into Sunday.

That means plenty of dry time Saturday morning and into the afternoon as well as Sunday afternoon.

It’s muggy over the weekend and into the start of next week.

The heat cranks up a bit more for the start of next week too.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 80. Wind: Calm.



Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. High near 80. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mainly dry with a mostly sunny sky. Turning a little more humid. High in the low 80s.

Saturday: Chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. High near 85.

Sunday: Showers and storms possible. Muggy. High near 85.

Monday: Chance of showers. Hot and muggy. Highs near 90.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Hot and muggy. Highs near 85.