August 27th Weather Forecast: Threat of Strong Storms

Be prepared for the potential of a severe thunderstorm outbreak Thursday afternoon with gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Stay weather aware and have a plan a place to take action if a warning is issued.

After some showers and storms pass through near and before sunrise the weather will quiet down a little during the late morning hours.

A warm front will stall north of the Southern Tier close to the Thruway and will put Binghamton in what is called the ‘warm sector’.

Temperatures will spike to the low 80s during this time. This will also help “juice up” our atmosphere.

Then, a cold front will slide to the south over our area in the afternoon and early evening between 1-9pm.

This is when strong to severe thunderstorms are most likely to form.

The biggest impacts from these storms will be strong damaging gusty winds of 50-60mph+, heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, large hail of quarter sized or bigger, and even isolated tornadoes.

Please, be prepared and not get caught unexpectedly outdoors, especially if you plan on going to the beach, parks, camping, golfing, etc.

Have a plan in place to seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued.

This includes a severe thunderstorm, flash flooding, and tornado warnings.

Have multiple ways to receive these alerts as they are issued.

Things will become much more quiet and calmer later this evening and overnight with lighter rain showers.

Friday is a quieter day too with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s.

By the weekend, things turn soggy again.

Moisture from what will be left over of Hurricane Laura will combine with a system to send more rain our way Saturday.

Sunday turns cooler, breezy, and quiet again.

Thursday: Strong to severe thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon. Expect gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail with any storms. High low 80s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph with higher gusts in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and storms taper off to lighter scattered showers. Low mid 60s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few showers. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Rain likely, muggy. High upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. High upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Slight chance of morning showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.