BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The charitable arm of Auchinachie Services donated to enhance mental health and wellness throughout Greater Binghamton.

Auchinachie Cares presented Megan Crowe, the executive director of the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, with a $1,000 check to expand services and programming.

MHAST was founded in 1927, making it the oldest operating Mental Health Association in New York State and one of only 300 nationwide.

Crowe says that the donation will most likely go to support the organization’s shelter for those fighting mental illness.

Crowe says, “We have a crisis respite house where individuals can stay up to twenty-eight days. And we always need some extra funds that help with some of the group activities and therapeutic activities that we try to provide to assist them during their stay.”

Every month, Auchinachie Cares selects a local non-profit and donates one thousand dollars to their cause.

Get in touch with the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier by visiting MHAST.org or by calling 771-8892.