BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local attorneys were celebrated for offering their services to those in need.

The Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York held its Pro Bono awards ceremony yesterday at the Beer Tree Downtown.

The organization gave out recognition to multiple attorneys throughout the 13 counties that it serves.

A Pro Bono attorney is someone who lends their legal services as a form of charity for those who cannot afford a lawyer.

The New York State Bar Association takes the nominations, and this year, awarded several attorneys in our area with the recognition.

Director of the Legal Aid Society, Paul Lupia says that if it wasn’t for pro bono work, New York’s legal system would be overwhelmed.

Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Mid New York Paul Lupia says, “The funding we receive, and without the help of pro bono attorneys, those people who need those services would not be able to get them. There is no right to an attorney as there is in criminal cases.”

Lupia says that Pro Bono work is strictly civil cases such as foreclosures or divorce.

He says that it is important to recognize those volunteering to commend them for their work, as well as to inspire a new generation of pro bono advocates.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham was one of the keynote speakers for the event.