BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another Republican candiate for New York’s 123rd District, Robin Alpaugh, voted this morning in the lobby of the former Saint Patrick’s school on Oak Street in Binghamton. He is facing Sophia Resciniti.

Alpaugh is a graduate of Chenango Forks, SUNY Broome, and Binghamton University. Alpaugh served as the Deputy Regional Director at Empire State Development for nearly 20 years and has also served as Operation Manager for State Senator Fred Akshar.

He says that he feels good about his chances, and that the 6 months in preparation for today went by quick.

Alpaugh says that he would put his resume up against anybody that is running for office across the state.

“The primary is especially important because it picks the best candidate to run against whomever the incumbent is, or whoever you’re running against,” said Alpaugh. “If you don’t have a candidate from the start then it kind of skews things at the end of the day in November. So, I just think they’re so important.”

Alpaugh says that he is inviting friends, family and supporters over to his house tonight to hang out and eat pizza while the returns are coming in.

NewsChannel 34 will have whatever results are available, along with candidate reaction, tonight at 11.