BAINBRIDGE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A month long, public art show started in Bainbridge today and you can vote for which piece deserves the people’s choice award.

This is the 9th year of Regatta Row, a public art exhibition that showcases hand painted Adirondack style chairs and student painted mini paddles.

This year’s theme is Books by the Riverside, featuring characters such as Winnie the Pooh and the Cat in the Hat.

The chairperson of Regatta Row, Rachel Hares says that thirteen new artists got involved this year.

The paddles were painted by high school students from Greene and Bainbridge.

Hares says that the exhibition is on the sidewalk so its easily accessible and everyone gets an opportunity to vote for their favorite.

Chairperson of Regatta Row, Rachel Hares says, “It beautifies our town, it gives our people something to look at, and it really brings art to the public where you might not usually see it. So, we want to keep people interested in the arts, because it’s really important, and we want to involve as many people in the community as possible.”

The chairs and paddles are up at auction both online, and in person throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The proceeds from the auction will go directly to the artists, and back into the Jericho Arts Council Gallery Committee to keep the event running in the future.

All of the paint was donated by Golden Artist Colors.

You can view the pieces, vote, and place a bid online starting this Saturday through May 26th.

Visit JerichoArts.com.