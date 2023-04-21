BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Monday the 24th, is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day and members of the local Armenian community gathered outside of Binghamton City Hall this morning to raise the tri-color flag as a sign of hope.

The Armenian Genocide, often referred to as the first genocide of the 20th century, occurred from 1915 to 1923.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says that today’s flag raising honors the over one million Armenians that were killed due to religious persecution and is meant to spread awareness the forgotten tragedy.

The Pastor at Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church, Kapriel Mouradjian says that the flag represents the hard work and determination of his ancestors to escape religious persecution.

Pastor at Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church, Reverend Kapriel Mouradjian says, “In the upcoming days, when this flag flies high outside Binghamton City Hall, there will be people with Armenian roots who will drive by and otherwise maybe not look at City Hall, but will see that flag, will recognize what the tri-colored flag represents and give thanks.”

Mayor Kraham presented Mouradjian with a proclamation that declares Monday, April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in the City of Binghamton.

He calls on residents to commemorate and remember the tragedy and to acknowledge the contributions of Armenian community here locally, and across the country.