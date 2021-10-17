Armed Tompkins County man arrested after police chase; released on appearance ticket

GROTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tompkins County man armed with a loaded firearm was arrested by New York State Police after a police chase on Saturday morning in Groton.

According to State Police, Robert S. Bailey, 41, was arrested for felony criminal possession of a weapon, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and a false inspection certificate.

Bailey was arrested minutes after the chase was initiated and was taken into custody. Bailey was charged and released on an appearance ticket.