(Friday, April 29, 2022) Dry and sunny weather dominates the Southern Tier Friday and right through the weekend. Next chance of rain won’t come until Monday.

Have the fleece coats and sunglasses ready to go again. We’re still running cool, but temperatures should be a couple of degrees warmer Friday with highs around 50 thanks to all that sun. A gusty breeze will add a chill to the air.

By Saturday we should have temperatures back into the 50s and eventually 60 or higher at the end of the weekend when we flip the calendar over from April to May.

The weather is looking great if you’re running the Bridge Run Sunday! It’ll be dry and not as windy. Temperatures initially start in the 30s before sunrise, but should be in the low 40s when the races begin.

We’ll keep our weather dry until late Sunday night into Monday when the next cold front brings a chance of showers back to Binghamton. Our temperatures will generally stay about normal for the first few days of the new week with occasional showers possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool, and breezy. High low 50s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Some frost is possible. Low around 30. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Monday: Chance of scattered showers. High low 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High around 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High near 60.