(Monday, April 25, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week.

Monday should have no problem reaching the 70s again in the Southern Tier. It’s breezy and a little cloudy at times, but it stays mainly dry.

Monday night a cold front passes by with rain showers and possible rumbles of thunder. These showers stick around into the first half of the day Tuesday.

We’re also cooler Tuesday as temperatures drop back to the 50s as highs.

An even strong cold front swings by Tuesday night into Wednesday. This one will bring more rain and even wet snow showers and graupel back to the Southern Tier. No accumulation is expected, but it’s not quite what we like to see this time of year. It’s also going to be quite windy, so not only will the temperatures drop to around 40, but the wind chill will also make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Beyond that our weather stays cool, but at least dry and sunny through the end of April and the start of May.

Monday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds. Breezy and very warm. Showers develop after sunset. High low to mid 70s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and possible thunder. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: s 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers, afternoon clouds. Cooler and breezy. Highs mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. Chilly and windy. High low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, but still cool. High mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Few showers possible. Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.