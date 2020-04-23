April 23 weather forecast; lots of rain coming

(Thursday, April 23rd 2020) Things turn a little unsettled again the next couple of days. A series of systems keep the threat of rain and snow in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

A stalled out front just south of New York State will keep the overall weather pattern cool and chances of rain showers through the end of the week.

Rain and snow showers develop again by midday Thursday and last through the evening. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 40s.

Another system spins up off the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night into Friday.

This keeps rain and higher elevation snow showers in the Southern Tier Friday morning through the early afternoon.

High pressure builds in later Friday which will clear out the precipitation and most of the clouds.

The weekend is a split.

High pressure keeps Saturday mostly dry and warmer with highs near 60.

Another system emerging from the Ohio Valley brings rain back to the area late Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday is not looking great. It’s pretty rainy, windy, and quite chilly all day.

This system is a slow mover, so don’t expect to dry out until next Tuesday.

Thursday: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow showers developing by noon. Showers the rest of the day. Highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain showers with some higher elevation snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of scattered rain/snow showers in the morning. Some sun develops later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with the chance of late-day showers. Mild. Highs near 60.

Sunday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s..