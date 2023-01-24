(WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County announced the funding that it has allocated to 2023’s Small Community Grant Fund.

This year, with funding from the American Rescue Plan, over one million dollars is available for community improvement projects.

The small community fund program was created in 2018, and since then, has funded more than fifty projects around Broome County.

For example, Eastern Broome EMS received an automatic CPR machine and a new ambulance.

Because of the grant program, Eastern Broome EMS has doubled its fleet of emergency vehicles and its staff.

The director of the program, Beth Lucas says that the funds help promote the individual communities within the county.

Broome County Director of Planning, Beth Lucas says, “Generally speaking, this grant really celebrates the diversity of our local communities and how they’re different, and also, kind of celebrating our community character and different projects to help improve our quality of life.”

Applications for this year’s grant program are now open.

It is available to municipalities and non-profits working on projects that complement Broome County’s Comprehensive Plan.

The comprehensive plan is focused on bettering the quality of life for Broome residents, such as improving streetscapes, or combating blight.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 1st.

You can find the application on the county’s website: https://gobroomecounty.com/planning/communitygrants