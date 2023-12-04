BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A New York State appeals court has agreed with a judge’s ruling that the current Broome County Legislature district map is illegal.

As it does following every 10-year federal census, the legislature adopted a new map for its 15 districts in January 2022.



Local residents sympathetic to Democrats sued, arguing that the Republican majority had gerrymandered the map. The plaintiffs argued that Republicans illegally split up the Town of Maine into parts of 3 districts in order to offset the number of Democrats in the neighboring Town of Union. Plaintiffs, including Maine Supervisor Jim Tokos, also say that the map breaks a 5% population deviation limit between the size of districts.



One year ago, State Supreme Court Judge Joe McBride agreed with the plaintiffs and issued a summary judgment ruling that the map was illegal and ordering the legislature to draw a new one.



Instead, Broome County chose to appeal and lost again. The decision was unanimous by the 5 judge panel although it declined to appoint a special master to draw up a new map, returning the process once again to the legislature.



NewsChannel 34 reached out to the Broome County Legislature for a response and hasn’t heard back.