VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the right lane heading eastbound on the Vestal Parkway is closed from east of Murray Hill Road to west of Club House Road.

The lane closure is expected to be in place until approximately July 31st. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra commute time into their schedule.

The closure is due to work on a 2.5 mile bicycle and pedestrian shared use path.

According to the DOT, access to businesses within the scope of the lane closure will be maintained.