ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning. The Ithaca Police Department is reporting that around 1:15 a.m. this morning, they responded to a stabbing incident.

No additional information is being released at this time. At the time of the release, Ithaca Police were still on the scene in the area behind 131 E. Green Street. They are asking anyone that may have observed suspicious activity or anyone who has information related to this to contact them at one of the methods below,

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips