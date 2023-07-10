ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) There’s been another murder in the Village of Endicott.

Endicott Police arrested 49 year-old Antoine Loup, Junior early Saturday morning and charged him with murder.



Police were called to Fillmore Avenue shortly after midnight and found a man with a gun shot wound to his upper body. The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to Wilson Hospital where he died.



Officers identified Loup as a suspect, but he was not at his apartment on North Arthur Avenue. They arrested him on East Main Street at about 2:10 a.m.



Investigators say the two men knew each other and this was not a random act.



It’s the second homicide in Endicott this month. On July 1st, 25 year-old Moelique Dawson was shot to death in a parking lot on Adams Avenue in the afternoon.



Police have not yet caught his killer. Investigators say the two shootings are not related.