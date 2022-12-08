TODAY:

Clouds with us yet again today and these are lake-effect clouds. This is due to a wind out of the northwest which is ushering in these clouds, some spotty lake-effect showers, and cooler air. Due to this cooler air, temperatures do not change that much today and stay close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are close to average and we are partly cloudy. Dry air filters in tonight and allows clouds to slowly decrease.

TOMORROW:

The good news is that some sunshine returns for Friday and we stay dry. Dry air is in place for tomorrow and temperatures are close to average.

THIS WEEKEND:

There is a weak system moving to the south of our area on Saturday that mainly leads to an increase in clouds. Some spotty showers cannot be ruled out. Our attention really turns to Sunday. Colder air will filter in for Sunday and an area of low pressure will be moving through. There remains some uncertainty. How much cold air will be in place and how strong the area of low pressure will be are the uncertainties. This system will be very temperature dependent. At this vantage point, it looks to be a rain and snow mix for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds linger into Monday and there is a slight chance for showers. We are also below average for the start of next week temperature wise. Sunshine makes a return Tuesday and we are dry. Wednesday sees clouds return and the slight chance for showers as our next system enters the region.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/RAIN MIX

HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

