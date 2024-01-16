(WIVT/WBGH) – Mirabito announced that it raised and donated over $135,000 dollars through its annual charity golf tournament.

Mirabito’s 32nd annual Golf Classic was held at the Craftsman and Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse back in June.

Last month, Mirabito donated the funds raised to a total of ten local charities including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, David’s Refuge, the American Cancer Society, Cure Rare Disease, the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Foundation for Women’s Cancer, the Wounded Warrior Project, Fairview Recovery Services, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The next golf classic is set for June 4th and 5th at Turning Stone Casino and Resort.