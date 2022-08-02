HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park held a press conference today at 1 p.m. to announce the newest addition to the facilities.

Facility Owner, Jordan Patch says, the Preserve is the state’s largest drive through animal experience.

The Preserve sits on over 100 acres of land and over 3 miles of drivable, navigable roads.

The Preserve is home to hundreds of animals, and drivers can embark on a self-driven safari through grasslands, scrub brush, and deep forests.

Patch says that the Preserve is also the home of the area’s only White Rhinoceros.

There are four different regions of animals represented theoughout the preserve.

The four paddocks include Aussie Eurasia, The Americas, Africa, and Giants of Africa.

The Preserve was a 2 million dollar project and took over one year to complete.

The Preserve officially opens to the public on Friday, August 5th; reservations are required.

The Preserve will be open daily from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. with last admissions accepted at 3:30.