HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Animal Adventure Park & Preserve announced today that it will officially open its gates for the season this Wednesday, April 12th.

This is Animal Adventure’s earliest opening date ever.

“While the gates will open this Wednesday, there is still lots of adventure in store this season. We are thrilled to share that this is the year of the cheetah at Animal Adventure Park, as we are preparing to welcome members of this critically endangered species in June,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Plus, we will soon be welcoming a new addition to our giraffe family, adding a young female giraffe to our facility in the coming weeks. All of this, in addition to frequent new babies throughout the spring season, means new and returning guests will be met with plenty of exciting elements during their Animal Adventure visit this year!”

Just last week, the park debuted its three new lion cubs. They will be on exhibit with their mom, Bisa, for guests to enjoy later in the season.

Patch says there are plenty of new events planned for this year, including Mermaid Days, Low Sensory Mornings, and Animal Encounters. You can view a full event schedule here.

The park and the preserve will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admissions into the park are at 4 p.m. and last cars are allowed to enter the preserve at 3 p.m.