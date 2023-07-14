BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Animal Adventure is hosting their Park after Dark series with this years theme being Stars & Stripes.

July is all about Stars & Stripes, and at Animal Adventure that means Tiger Stripes! Join Animal Adventure on Saturday, July 22nd for an evening of animals, music, vendors, and beverages – in the name of tiger conservation! A portion of all park sales that evening will be donated to tiger conservation organizations!

Animal Adventure’s Park after Dark events bring food, music, and fun all together for a great family friendly evening. Grab an adult beverage and a bite from their vendors and enjoy the “golden hour” as the sun sets on Harpursville!

The event runs from 5 – 8 P.M., and the park will close to the general public at 4 P.M. for set-up. For more information, visit their site at Animal Adventure Park.