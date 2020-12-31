Animal Adventure Park hosts ball drop event called “Frozen in Time”

HARPURSVILLE, NY – A local animal park is ending their season, and the year, with a brand new event.

Animal Adventure Park is hosting a day side ball drop event called Frozen in Time on Thursday.

The event, which is a year in the making, is a way for those with younger children to enjoy a typical

New Year’s Eve tradition without needing to stay up until midnight.

Families will have a chance to walk around the park and see the holiday displays, the animals, and watch the ball drop at noon.



A-A-P Communications Coordinator Kerry Gallagher says that despite all the challenges the park faced this year, overall, she considers 2020 a success.

“People actually came more often during the week, whereas the weekend’s usually really busy, and the week is kind of slow. People took advantage. They wanted to go at those lower crowd times. And then Jungle Bells has really been a huge success. The lights were really impressive. Also, there’s so few things to do right now with the pandemic. So, that was a really great way for people to get holiday fun, but still be outside, still be socially distanced.”

Along with the Frozen in Time event, which is foot traffic only on Thursday from 11 to 2, the park will have one more weekend of their holiday lights display before closing on Sunday.

You can visit The Animal Adventure Park dot com for times and details.