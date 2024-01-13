HARPURSVILLE, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – Though Animal Adventure is closed for the season, guests can still visit their favorite animal friends as the park hosts several unique weekend experiences.

Animal Adventure is giving guests the opportunity to get hands-on with some of its animals. From now until March 10, animal lovers can join the park each weekend for four different interactive and educational animal encounters.

Animal Adventure is hosting its most in depth and diverse encounter yet, the Preserve Barn Tour. Keepers will escort those in attendance through the park’s new 30,000 square foot Preserve barn to meet the various animal that reside at the park over the winter. Guests will also have the chance to meet and interact with Tank, a Southern white rhino as well as giraffes Tajiri and Desmond. Admission to this experience is $175 and tickets can be purchased here.

Animal Adventure is also offering the Sloth Encounter Program. Guests will get to hang out, play, and feed the two-toed sloth family while learning about their life at the park and in the wild. Attendees may also get to hold Gizmo, the juvenile sloth. The private encounter will last 30 minutes. The experience is for up to two, four, or six total guests. Admission for up to two people is $250, up to four is $350, and up to six is $450. Guests must be at least 6 years of age to participate. To purchase tickets, click here.

Animal lovers will also have the chance to play with Capybaras during “Capybara Play Time”. Those in attendance will learn about the species while feeding, petting, and giving them belly rubs. The encounter in $100 per person and will last 30 minutes. Participants must be at least 3 years of age to participate. Tickets can be purchased here.

Lastly, Animal Adventure is hosting an engaging and educational penguin paint party. With “Painting with Penguins: Ready, Set, Paint”, guests will learn all about the park’s endangered black footed penguins before assisting keepers in training exercises that will help the animals paint a one-of a-kind keepsake souvenir to take home. The private encounter will last 30 minutes and is for groups of up to two or four participants. Admission for up to two people is $250 and up to four is $350. Guests must be at least 6 years of age to participate. To purchase tickets, click here.

Animal Adventure Park will open for the 2024 season in April.

Animal Adventure is also hosting its annual Dream Big Gala on February 17 to thank park goers for their loyalty as well as to discuss its plans for the upcoming season. Further details on the formal event can be found here.

For more information on the park, visit theanimaladventurepark.com