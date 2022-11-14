HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over 1 million lights will brighten up Harpursville this holiday season as Animal Adventure Park and Reserve announces its 4th annual Jungle Bells event.

The park claims the largest holiday lights display in the Southern Tier. This year, there are five walk-through tunnels, inflatable characters, and exclusive animal exhibits.

Owner Jordan Patch says that new viewing windows have been installed at certain exhibits to allow visitors to see the animals, even when they’ve gone inside for the winter.

Patch says that preparation for Jungle Bells starts in August, and this year, they have close to 1.4 million lights around the park.

Owner of Animal Adventure Park and Reserve Jordan Patch says, “New for Jungle Bells this year, we have animated reindeer that are singing along with Christmas carols, we have immersive spheres that light up with the sound and the bass of the music that is playing. So, it’s not just looking at lights, some of our attractions now are interactive and extremely immersive.”

There is also a photo opportunity with Santa Claus from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday’s and Saturdays. The Jungle Bells light show will run Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. through December 31st.