TODAY:

It is a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day. Clouds build throughout the morning ahead of stray showers late morning which become more scattered this afternoon. Temperatures today are cooler than average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and clouds start to decrease.

TOMORROW:

We start off dry on Tuesday before we see some stray showers in the afternoon. Temperatures remain below average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Unsettled weather takes us into midweek. Scattered showers are the case through the day Wednesday. We get closer to average with temperatures by the end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. For Friday and through the weekend, the chance for showers returns as multiple areas of low pressure moves through.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

