BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Some local francophiles are gathering this weekend and they celebrate 30 years of a cultural exchange with France.



Binghamton La Teste Sister Cities is hosting its annual “An Evening in Paris” event Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. at 205 Dry at 205 State Street in Binghamton.



The party includes wine, appetizers, desserts, raffle baskets, a 50/50 and French music.



The event raises money for two scholarships the club provides local students studying French.



The group is also marking the 30th anniversary of its sister city relationship with La Teste, France.



Its French friends are planning a visit to Greater Binghamton in late September.



Tickets to “An Evening in Paris” are $35.

Follow this link to purchase tickets.