ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Habitat for Humanity is holding a dedication ceremony to celebrate the lives of two of the organization’s most impactful leaders.

Amy Winans was the executive director of Broome County Habitat for Humanity before she suddenly passed away in 2021.

Brian Murphy was a beloved crew member of the organization who also passed in 2021.

Tomorrow afternoon, habitat is hosting a memorial and dedication ceremony to celebrate their lives, and their impact on the community.

The event will take place at the organization’s new space at 101 Adams Ave in Endicott.

The executive director, Lateisha Judge says that although she never met Amy or Brian, everyone only speaks incredibly highly of them.

Executive Director of the Broome County Habitat for Humanity, Lateisha Judge says, “To says that I was left with magnanimous shoes to fill is an understatement. Amy was such an integral part of our organization, but also our community at large. I’ve spoken with several other co-executive directors of different local non-profits and everyone knew her, everyone loved her, everyone respected her.”

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and run until 3.

Judge says that Murphy’s brother Phil will be in attendance to pay homage, and that both will be memorialized with plaques in their name.

She encourages anyone who knew Winans or Murphy to attend and celebrate their legacies.