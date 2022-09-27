OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A couple of weeks ago, the American Legion post 401 in Owego held a petition signing event to overturn the Village’s decision that forbade’s the installation of an electronic billboard.

News Channel 34 spoke with Jim Overhiser, the chairman for the Owego Historic Preservation Commission.



He says that Post 401 approached the commission in June of last year with a request to install a new, electronic sign on the front lawn of the property.



The legion falls within the Historic District of Owego, and therefore, any new additions to the property must be cleared with the commission first, and then by the code officer.



Overhiser says that the electronic sign does not fit the criteria of the historic district.

The legion’s original proposal in June of last year was denied; however, Overhiser says the commission offered to work with them and determine a suitable substitute.



Overhiser reiterated that the commission is not singling out the Legion for any other reason besides the billboard not fitting the historic standards.



He said if the commission allowed Post 401 to install the sign, that would open the door for every other property in the district to do the same.