Amber Alert search continues for young kids forcibly removed from Greece foster home

Update (11:04 a.m. 1/21/21)

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police officials say there is no additional information to share regarding the investigation. In a statement Wednesday morning, Greece police Sgt. Jarded René said in part:

“Due to the sensitive nature and complexity to this investigation we will not be releasing (or confirming) information as it relates to suspect interviews, witness interviews or other evidentiary details until it is prudent to do so.

We have partnered with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies for assistance with this investigation. Please know that tireless efforts are being taken to find these children and bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

Original

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy who police say were abducted Monday night in Greece.

Police say 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash were abducted from a foster home on English Road by suspects who wore ski masks and used duct tape during their break-in.

“Last night, about 8:50 p.m. we responded to 805 English Road,” said Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe. “The female homeowner reported that she was downstairs while her seven foster children were upstairs when she heard a crashing sound. When she saw the suspects, she screamed and when she screamed two of her children came downstairs.”

“The two suspects then grabbed all three of them, used duct tape to forcibly tape all three of them together,” Chief Forsythe said. “Once they did that, they also put tape over the female homeowner’s mouth to prevent her from screaming. The two suspects then went upstairs and forcibly removed the two children Dimitri, and Shekeria.”

Investigators say Shekeria has braided black hair and brown eyes. She is around 4 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Shekeria was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

Investigators say Dimitri has short black hair and brown eyes. He is around 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Dimitri was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas.

“At this point we have not been able to locate either of the children,” Chief Forsythe said. “We’ve contacted the Marshalls taskforce which is comprised of state, federal, and local agencies to aid in the search of these two children.”

Police say the children were taken under circumstances that lead investigators to believe they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Dimitri Cash, left, and Shekeria Cash, right

The suspects are described as black males, each just over 6 feet tall. One is around 175 pounds, the other about 200 pounds. Investigators say both men were wearing flannel shirts, dickies work pants, black ski masks, and black knit hats.

A van owned by the English Road home residents was taken and later recovered at a nearby apartment complex on Whitehall Drive. It was unoccupied and abandoned.

“We believe based on the investigation that this was a planed and targeted abduction,” Chief Forsythe said.

The father of the missing children, Dimitri Cash, was arrested last January. He was accused of forcibly removing his children from school without consent or custodial rights of the children. He was also accused of striking the school principal with his vehicle while leaving the school, when then prompted a local search for him and the kids.

“Our first priority is certainly to find these two children,” Chief Forsythe said. “The father, Dimitri, is definitely someone we need to speak to. We are trying to locate him.”

The father is still facing four misdemeanor charges stemming from his 2020 arrest, but the police chief said it still has to play out in the courts, which have been delayed by the pandemic. The District Attorney’s office said Dimitri’s next court date isn’t set yet. The case is still being handled in Greece town court and the order of protection has been extended until April.

The police chief also said he could not confirm if Dimitri was one of the two men involved in the home invasion, but police want to find him and talk to him about what transpired.

“We want to talk to Dimitri, see what he knows about it,” Chief Forsythe said. “Obviously they’re his children. I don’t know the full circumstances why they were particularly targeted — we don’t know what he knows, and it’s very important that we speak to him.”

The chief said Dimitri is from Rochester, but law enforcement is not currently confining their search to any immediate local areas.

Patrick Cash is Dimitri’s brother and he heard about the abduction Tuesday morning around midnight. He said he talked to a police officer at his door.

Patrick said he doesn’t talk to his brother often and hears what’s going on with him from his parents. However, Patrick said he doesn’t think Dimitri is responsible for this. Patrick said the children lived with his parents at one point and now live in the foster home.

“They’re loving adorable kids, I’ve spent numerous time around them, unfortunately that time was taken away from me when the state took them out of my parent’s house,” Patrick said.

He also said he didn’t know the kids were living down the street from him in the foster home until this happened on Tuesday. He said he wants the kids to live with him.

“I give my children a good life, I know I could give my niece and nephew a great life.”

The chief said agencies are assisting the other foster children from the home who witnessed what happened.

“There’s seven children, all under the age of 11, and I can only imagine,” Chief Forsythe said. “I have three children of my own. I would imagine that they’re traumatized and we’re doing everything we can to provide support for them through counseling.”

Police say one of the victims suffered a cut to their lip, and that one of the suspects was believed to have injured himself upon forced entry of the premises.

Police say they are looking for the biological mother as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the Greece Police Department at 585-428-6666.

“There are two aspects from my perspective,” said Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich. “One, certainly as a parent and grandparent, you want to make sure the kids are OK, that’s No. 1. My second concern is I want to make sure the police department has all the resources they need.”

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I’ve never been involved in anything like this,” Chief Forsythe said.

Full Briefing from the Greece Police Department:

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they are available.