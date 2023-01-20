(WIVT/WBGH) – Over 1,900 8th graders from 17 different middle schools visited SUNY Broome to get a head start in their job search.

The Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program first launched the Spark Career Exploration program in 2020.

Through a partnership with SUNY Broome and BOCES, students spend the day visiting a variety of hands-on demonstrations in various industries such as manufacturing, culinary arts, broadcast, and health.

This past Wednesday, there were over 30 local businesses and 120 activities represented at Broome.

The director of GBEOP, Rose Olsen says that 8th graders are at a pivotal age in their life, and making these impressions now, may keep them working and living in Greater Binghamton.

Director of the Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program Rose Olsen says, “Workforce is a huge focus for our community, with a lot of businesses saying that they don’t have workers but our economy is also growing with new businesses opening in the area. So, taking the kids that will likely, hopefully, want to live here when they grow up, because we love Binghamton, and inspiring them about careers now is going to help our entire workforce later on.”

Olsen says that each business was paired up with a SUNY Broome professor to create a 15-minute interactive activity for the students.

She says, if you are a business owner and want to get involved in the SPARK event moving forward, contact the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.