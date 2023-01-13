SANATARIA SPRINGS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The man charged with hitting Loveless is out of jail, having posted $2,000 bail 3 days after his arrest.

34 year-old Bradley Law of Harpursville is charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Police say that on New Year’s Day, Law struck Loveless while the boy was riding his bike along Route 7 in Sanitaria Springs, not far from his home.

His family tells NewsChannel 34 that Loveless came to rest more than 100 feet down the shoulder from where he was initially hit and that his bike was found several hundred more feet down the road.

They say he was riding safely on the shoulder when he was struck.

Law allegedly fled the scene, prompting a call to the public for tips on his pickup truck which sustained front end damage.

The following day, police say Law concocted a bogus story about running into a ditch to avoid a deer in order to explain the damage to his truck.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says it does not comment on grand jury proceedings and therefore won’t say whether it is pursuing additional charges against Law.

Loveless’ funeral is being held today at 1 p.m.