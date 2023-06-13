BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man charged in one of the largest fentanyl busts in recent memory has been released after the Broome County District Attorney’s Office failed to present his case to a grand jury.

On April 25th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit arrested 47 year-old James Roberts following a drug raid at his home at 41 Doubleday Street.



Police say they found a large amount of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, 106 grams, as well as methamphetamine, suboxone strips, 5 long guns and 2 handguns. Roberts faces multiple gun and weapons charges.



Under New York law, if a defendant is being held pending the presentation of charges to a grand jury, the district attorney’s office has 45 days to present them.



Those 45 days expired on Friday so Monday his attorney Tom Jackson filed a motion for his release.



According to a court transcript, Judge Joe Cawley expressed surprise that the prosecution did not oppose the motion, noting that Roberts has a long criminal history, including sex offender convictions and parole revocations.



District Attorney Mike Korchak’s office says the charges against Roberts are still pending and therefore he won’t comment on an active investigation.