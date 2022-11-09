BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican Fred Akshar is returning to law enforcement after a triumphant victory at the polls.

The current state senator who opted to run for Broome County Sheriff this year was greeted as a hero last night by fellow Republicans.

Akshar handily defeated his Democratic opponent Captain Kate Newcomb with 63% of the vote. Akshar spoke at the GOP watch party held last night at the Holiday Inn downtown and said that despite his victory, he his committed to serving his constituents in the 52nd senate district until the passing of the baton on January 1st.

Akshar says he had a groundswell of support in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Senator Fred Akshar says, “It was a very positive message that resonated with the voters of Broome County. And this was about providing proven and principle leadership. Somebody taking over at the Sheriff’s office that can turn the page in the last chapter and move both the agency and the community forward in a very positive way. And I am just grateful tonight that the people of Broome County have put their trust and confidence in me.”

Akshar thanked his wife Jessica, and his team for their hard work and support.

He says that over the next two months, he will begin to assemble a transition team and work with retiring Sheriff Dave Harder on a seamless transfer.