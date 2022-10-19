BINGHAMTON, NY – Republican candidate Fred Akshar has gotten the support of the rank and file law enforcement officers he would oversee if elected as the next Broome County Sheriff.

Akshar released an advisory announcing the endorsement from the Broome County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association, consisting of active duty sergeants, detectives, road patrol deputies and sworn officers.

According to his campaign, the members of the union overwhelmingly supported Akshar with no one casting a vote for his opponent, Democrat Kate Newcomb, who is currently the Captain of the Law Enforcement Division at the Sheriff’s Office and supervises the members of the union.

Akshar and representatives of the association are planning a public announcement of the endorsement on Thursday outside of the domed courthouse in downtown Binghamton.

Newcomb recently received the endorsement of the current Sheriff, Republican Dave Harder, who is retiring after six terms as Sheriff.