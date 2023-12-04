BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar is standing in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Akshar will be joined by leaders in the local Jewish community, Broome County and the City of Binghamton as he publicly reaffirms his commitment to the safety of all Broome County residents.

Amidst the ongoing terror attacks in Israel, Akshar is ensuring that the Jewish community feels safe and supported ahead of the first night of Hannukah, which begins December 7.

We’ll have more information on how Akshar plans to provide safety to the Jewish people of Broome County after tomorrow’s press conference.