BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rank and file members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Division have given near-unanimous support to Fred Akshar to be their new boss.

The Broome County Law Enforcement Association held a news conference in front of the County Courthouse today to announce its endorsement of Akshar in his bid for Sheriff.

The union representing active duty sergeants, detectives, road patrol deputies and sworn officers met this week and held a vote among 46 of its 56 members.

Association President Leon Brown says 42 votes went for Akshar while 4 voted for the union to stay neutral.

Sheriff’s Office Training Director Sammy Davis has been with the department for over 17 years.

Davis said today, “We are all very proud to say that it is our choice, our vote to get behind Fred Akshar as the next Broome County Sheriff. It’s so important to put our vote out there, and we all stand behind Fred Akshar.”

Akshar used the occasion to direct some of his harshest criticism yet of current and retiring Sheriff Dave Harder who has been Sheriff for 24 years and once appointed Akshar as his Undersheriff.

Earlier this month, Harder endorsed Democrat Kate Newcomb who is currently Captain of the Law Enforcement Division and supervises the union members who voted to support Akshar.

State Senator Akshar said that the Sheriff’s Office lacks leadership or vision and that Harder leads through fear.

Akshar said, “The reality is that the policies and the attitudes of the last 30 years have created 2 things, and my opponent in part is responsible for those, stagnation and the lowest morale in the last 10 years.”

Newcomb released a statement suggesting that Akshar made the union promises in exchange for its support.

And she says that no grievances nor complaints have been filed against her from the officers she supervises.

Newcomb went on to criticize Akshar for quitting on the people of Broome County when he chose to leave the Sheriff’s Office to run for State Senate.