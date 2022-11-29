BROOME COUNTY, NY – Republican State Senator Fred Akshar is working to secure state funding that was promised to local organizations but never received before he leaves office at the end of the year.

Akshar is holding a news conference Wednesday at the Greater Good Grocery in Binghamton, one of several local groups that have allegedly been stiffed by the state.

Many of these grants date back to 2018 when Republicans were still in the majority in the State Senate.

Making matters worse, these state grants operate on a reimbursement model in which organizations fund their projects or programs and then submit receipts to the state.

Another group that hasn’t received its money is the non-profit, parent-run Maine-Endwell Little League.

The organization was promised 50 thousand dollars to build a press box but then never received the grant.

An official with M-E Little League says the organization was asked to resubmit its application multiple times and that the state’s bureaucracy has been an epic failure.

Akshar leaves office on December 1st, having been elected the next Broome County Sheriff earlier this month.

He will be replaced by Democrat Lea Webb in a newly drawn 52nd Senate District.