BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – State Senator Fred Akshar is receiving support from a pair of police unions in his effort to become Broome County Sheriff.

Representatives from the New York State Troopers Police Benevolence Association and the Investigators Association gathered outside of the County Courthouse this morning to announce their endorsement of Akshar.



The PBA represents more than 6,000 active and retired members of the New York State Police, and the PIA represents over 1,200 active senior investigators within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Senator Fred Akshar says, “And I feel like we are in a good place because I have surrounded myself with other people who have servant hearts, who want to see this community move forward in a positive direction, want to see the Broome County Sheriff’s Office move in a positive direction, and I believe collectively, we will be successful in 43 short days because, again, we have the right message.”

Akshar has received over 100 public endorsements since he began his campaign for Sheriff. He served 15 years in law enforcement before serving in Albany.



His opponent, Kate Newcomb was recently endorsed by fellow Democrat, and New York State Comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli.



The election will take place in November