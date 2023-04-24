SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The family of the Sidney girl, who was seriously injured by an alleged drunk driver while walking home from school, is suing the woman accused of hitting her, the driver’s mother and the bar where the driver allegedly did her drinking.

The mother of Anielle “AK” McEwan-Lominicki has filed a lawsuit against Courtni Baker, Theresa Baker, Ermeti’s Community Lounge, Joe Ermeti and Laura Huntley.

Sidney Police say Courtni Baker had a .24 BAC when she struck the 14 year-old on February 15th in the neighborhood where both of them live.

The lawsuit also targets Courtni’s mother Theresa Baker whose car Courtni was driving, saying she should have known her daughter’s propensity for dangerous conduct including driving while intoxicated.

Police reports indicate that Baker began drinking at Ermeti’s Community Lounge shortly after the bar opened at 11 a.m. that day.

The suit says the bar, its owner Joe Ermeti and manager/bartender Laura Huntley demonstrated carelessness, recklessness and negligence in continuing to serve Baker when she was visibly intoxicated.

The family’s attorney, George Longworth, alleges that Baker was unable to walk properly, had slurred speech, blood shot eyes and obviously smelled of alcohol.

Ermeti is the Delaware County Public Defender and is currently running for District Attorney.

His campaign declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The suit alleges that AK endured severe, life-threatening injuries including emotional and psychological trauma that may be permanent in nature.

She recently returned home after a seven-week stay at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.