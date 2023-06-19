SIDNEY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The 14 year-old Sidney girl, who was nearly killed when she was struck by a drunk driver, is weighing in on the race for Delaware County District Attorney.

Anielle “AK” McEwan-Lomnicki appears in a political ad posted on YouTube on behalf of Acting Delaware County D-A Shawn Smith. Smith is facing fellow Republican Joe Ermeti in a primary next Tuesday.



On February 15th, McEwan-Lomnicki was hit by a car driven by 32 year-old Courtni Baker while the 8th grader was walking home from Sidney Middle School. The teenager suffered serious injuries and spent 7 weeks at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.



Last month, Baker pled guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated and faces 4 to 12 years in prison. Baker admitted that she had been drinking that day at a bar owned by Ermeti called Community Lounge. Ermeti closed the lounge last month.



McEwan-Lomnicki’s family has filed a lawsuit against Ermeti, the business, Baker and the bartender who served Baker, accusing them of contributing to the crash.



The Ermeti campaign is not commenting on the ad.