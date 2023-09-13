AFTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Middle and high school students at Afton Central School have been learning remotely this week due to concerns over air quality in their section of the building.

Last Friday, large amounts of water from Thursday night’s storms were found to have seeped into portions of the school’s basement which have an earth floor. The water created high levels of moisture, a noticeable odor and concerns over the possibility of mold. As a result, the district decided to close and seal off the affected portion which houses grades 6 through 12 and transition those students to virtual learning for this week.

Superintendent Nick Colosi tells NewsChannel 34 that the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. He says the district consulted with the Health and Safety Department at DCMO BOCES which arranged for testing of the air quality. Initial testing was negative although additional tests still have not come back. Meanwhile, ServPro was brought in to clean up the water and run dehumidifiers.

Colosi says he hopes to have more test results in time for tomorrow evening’s school board meeting. He says testing has shown that the air quality is safe in the remainder of the facility where grades K through 5 attends. Colosi says the school will be consulting with architects about a long-term fix to the problem.