CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York’s Commissioner of Agriculture was in town earlier this week and cut down a local Christmas tree to put in state’s welcome center.

Agriculture and Markets Commissioner, Richard Ball led a news conference at the family owned, Chalker Creek Farm in Chenango Forks.

Ball cut down a 6-foot-tall Fraser Fir that will be displayed in the Southern Tier Welcome Center as they enter the state from I-81 North.

The commissioner says that each year, the state cuts down a local tree from a different region of the state. He reminisced that the first job he ever had was cutting and planting Christmas trees on a farm.

He stressed the importance of small farms in our economy, as well as creating family memories.

“There’s so many good things about the tree business. It smells good, it looks good, it’s a great tradition here, but it’s also great for New York State’s economy. And Joe Licata and his family here at Chalker Creek have become New York grown and certified growers,” said Ball.

He says the tradition promotes the purchase of New York State grown Christmas trees and the importance of shopping local.

Ball also presented Joe Licata, the owner of Chalker Creek Farms, with a plaque, acknowledging that the farm is state Grown and Certified.