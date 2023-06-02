COLESVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Afton woman has died after her S-U-V drove off the highway and landed upside down in a ditch.



The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says on May 15th, 54 year-old Giovanna Criscitello was driving her 2013 Nissan westbound on Interstate 88 near the Harpursville exit when she failed to make a right turn in the highway, entered the centered median and flipped end over end before coming to rest in a ditch along Bates Road.



Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle which contributed to her multiple severe injuries.