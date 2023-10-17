BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Land Bank announced that it is transforming a rundown home on Binghamton’s West Side into affordable housing.

The Land Bank will soon begin work on 52 Beethoven Street, the first property to be rehabilitated since the city’s two-million-dollar investment in the Land Bank’s Affordable Housing Program.

The two-million-dollars in ARPA funding is intended to support construction costs for 10 to 12 single family affordable homes through 2025.

Executive Director Jessica Haas says the property is in the Bennett Abel Tract Historic District, and the construction will highlight the house’s historical integrity.

Executive Director of the Broome County Land Bank, Jessica Haas says, “The Land Bank focused on maintaining, repairing, restoring our architectural items within this home. Such as built in cabinets, existing leaded glass windows, historical trim, things of that nature.”

Haas says the Land Bank will be receiving bids from contractors up until this Thursday at 2 p.m.

Income qualified candidates will be able to apply to live in the renovated home some point next year.

Those interested should call 778-6001.